OAKLAND - Baker Mayfield threw two touchdown passes, but could not get a first down in overtime as the Cleveland Browns provided their fans more agony with a 45-42 loss.

The Browns led the Raiders 28-14 in the third quarter, and 42-34 when Oakland gained possession with 1:24 left with no timeouts. Derek Carr guided a 53-yard touchdown drive, then converted the two-point try on a throw to Jordy Nelson with 30 seconds left.

Baker Mayfield tries to escape the grasp of Raiders defensive end Bruce Irvin, who sacked him once on Sunday. D. Ross Cameron/AP Photo

The game-winning field goal from rookie Johnny Townsend came with 1:46 left. The win gave the Raiders their first in the Jon Gruden era.

The Browns lost despite their highest scoring output since the second week of the 2007 season - the game Derek Anderson was named starter and scored 51 points. It came after it appeared the Browns had secured the win by running for a first down with 1:41 left. But officials reviewed the call and determined Carlos Hyde was short, which forced a punt that led to Carr's game-tying drive.

Mayfield had four turnovers and more highs and lows than a typical Sunday.

His biggest play was a 59-yard completion to Antonio Callaway that set up a go-ahead touchdown with 8:07 left, and two other perfectly thrown touchdown passes, for 49 yards to Darren Fells and two yards on a fade to Jarvis Landry.

Of Mayfield's four turnovers, two were not totally his fault. His first-quarter interception ticked off Callaway's hands and was returned for a touchdown. Mayfield's third-quarter fumble as he threw set up an Oakland touchdown. Another fumble on a miscommunication on a snap also set up a Raiders touchdown.

His final turnover was an interception thrown as the Browns tried a last-minute drive to win in regulation. With 14 seconds left and the ball at the Raiders 49, Mayfield threw downfield to Callaway but Reggie Nelson intercepted.

In his first start Mayfield was 21-for-41, with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He missed his third touchdown pass by one yard as Callaway was jut pushed out of bounds at the end of the 59-yard play. That would have made Mayfield the first quarterback taken first overall to throw three touchdown passes in his first NFL start.