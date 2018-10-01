Antonio Brown and Ben Roethlisberger discuss the Steelers' offensive woes in a 26-14 loss to the Ravens. (0:41)

PITTSBURGH -- Ben Roethlisberger was blunt about his struggles in Sunday night's 26-14 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

"I'm not on the same page with anybody right now," the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback said when asked whether he's on the same page with star receiver Antonio Brown.

Roethlisberger finished with 274 yards on 27-of-47 passing with one touchdown and an interception, but 50 of those yards came in the second half as the Ravens pulled away.

The Steelers (1-2-1) were 2-of-12 on third downs. Roethlisberger targeted Brown (5 catches, 62 yards, 1 TD) on four of those attempts in the second half, but the duo couldn't connect. The low moment came with 2:22 left in the fourth quarter, when Roethlisberger, throwing off his back foot, tossed into double coverage for an interception.

"I'm not playing well enough," he said. "I need to play better. Today was just a bad day at the office. I promise I'll be back to play better."

Roethlisberger's 1,140 yards through Pittsburgh's first three games were the most of his career to start a season. But with a struggling running game without Le'Veon Bell, Roethlisberger's arm must carry the offense. Fourth receiver Ryan Switzer had a team-high seven catches vs. Baltimore.

Brown was brief with reporters on his way out of the locker room, noting the Steelers must find a way to stay on the field. The offense held the ball for 2 minutes, 40 seconds in the fourth quarter.

"We gotta make it happen," Brown said.

Roethlisberger pointed the blame directly at himself for that, repeating at least four times that he had to be better.

"I let the guys down," he said.