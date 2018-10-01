Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end O.J. Howard sprained his MCL and is expected to miss two to four weeks, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Howard injured his left knee late in the first half of Sunday's 48-10 loss to the Bears.

Howard is third on the team with 222 receiving yards through four games this season. His 11 receptions rank fifth on the team. He also has one touchdown reception.

He was drafted 19th overall in 2017 and had 26 receptions for 432 yards and six touchdowns in his rookie season.