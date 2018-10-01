New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski's ankle injury, which prevented him from finishing Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins, is not considered serious, a source tells ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Editor's Picks Gordon, teammates happy with WR's Pats debut Wide receiver Josh Gordon made his debut with the Patriots and called it an 'awesome experience.' Quarterback Tom Brady said he got the team going in certain areas. Gordon vowed to make the most of the opportunity.

Gronkowski is expected to be listed as questionable for Thursday night's game against the Indianapolis Colts, the source said.

He was knocked out of the game in the third quarter, retreated to the locker room and didn't hold his regular postgame news conference, as there was no official update from the team on his status.

Gronkowski leads the Patriots with 233 yards in four games this season and his 17 receptions are second on the team. He also has one touchdown catch.

ESPN's Mike Reiss contributed to this report.