GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Mike McCarthy didn't take a shut-up-and-play-quarterback approach after Aaron Rodgers' postgame comments following Sunday's win over the Buffalo Bills.

Less than 24 hours after Rodgers said the Packers were "terrible on offense" and called for a game plan that would feature his top playmakers such as Davante Adams and Jimmy Graham more, McCarthy called Rodgers passionate and competitive and denied any rift between the two.

"Hey, I'm no different, too," McCarthy said Monday. "I've called a lot of games in this league and I've gone through a lot of game plans and still represent the team as a head coach. But when I closed my door last night and watched the game, I felt like we left a lot out there."

When asked specifically about his relationship with Rodgers, McCarthy said: "I have good relationships, proper relationships, with all of our players. Aaron and I, we have gone through a lot of years together, so I feel good about our relationship."

McCarthy did not make what could be a difficult situation worse by losing his cool or raising his voice. Rather, he answered every question about Rodgers and the points he raised. Those questions dominated McCarthy's regular day-after-game press conference.

"As far as comments, once again I think we've done this long enough in here," McCarthy said. "Conversations that you have with staff, players and so forth, anything that can be of a correction nature, that's really internally. From my position, that's not going to change. I think you'll always recognize individual's frustration and the ability to have the day that you hope to have all the time. We ran the ball well. We did some really good things. Our passing game isn't quite where we would have liked it to been. That's why you have the video and you go back through things on Monday. I thought we improved in the run game. I thought the protection was better.

"We just had some functional mistakes we just have to continue to work at. It's just like anything in this game, that's really the message to the whole team. Our defense had clearly their best outing of the day (year). That's really what the message should be about because we took a big, big step as a defense. More importantly, what are we going to do with it? How do we build off of this? We have to coach better, we have to play better and that's always our focus."

McCarthy made widespread changes to his coaching staff this offseason, including re-hiring of Joe Philbin as offensive coordinator and creating a run-game coordinators (James Campen) and pass-game coordinator (Jim Hostler). McCarthy took what he called a "scrub-brush" approach to the offense, revamping the playbook.

"I think it's like anything, when you have staff and structure change, there's a little bit of a change," McCarthy said. "There's a reason why these new coaches are here. They bring a level of experience and expertise in being in other systems and doing things a different way. At the end of the day, the way we function and put together a game plan is very similar. Like anything, our philosophy will never change as long as I'm standing up there and, on offense, it's about making the quarterback successful. Aaron's given a lot of responsibility, and rightfully so. He's earned that, at the line of scrimmage and during the preparation process. That'll continue as it's been for quite some time."

McCarthy said he and Rodgers meet regularly during game weeks to go over the plan for upcoming opponents. McCarthy has been Rodgers coach since 2006 -- the quarterback's second year in the league -- and for all of Rodgers' 10 season as a starter.

"I think like anything, Aaron and I talk on a daily basis," McCarthy said. "Whether your opinion of how things are communicated within our structure, your opinion is heard and respected. But, at the end of the day, I feel very good, very confident about our operation. I think it's important to always move forward at all times. I worry more about the good times than the stress points."

Through four games, the Packers rank 17th in yards and 19th in points per game.

The Packers had at least five dropped passes on Sunday plus two turnovers -- an interception on a tipped pass and a lost fumble when Rodgers was sacked.

Said Rodgers on Sunday: "We were championship defensive level and non-playoff team offensive level today. That was not great by any stretch of the imagination. We need to find ways to get our playmakers in position to get some more opportunities. You know, a game like today -- Davante's a tough cover for anybody, but he should have had 20 targets today. They couldn't stop him. They dared to play one-high a few times. So, we have to find ways to get him the ball and Jimmy as well."