DAVIE, Fla. -- The Miami Dolphins have now lost a second starting offensive lineman for the season due to injury. Center Daniel Kilgore suffered a torn triceps in Sunday's 38-7 loss to the Patriots, a league source confirmed.

Kilgore, 30, is expected to be placed on season-ending injured reserve. Veteran reserve Travis Swanson will start for Kilgore, but the Dolphins will need to add at least more offensive lineman to their roster for depth.

It is a significant blow for Miami, which acquired Kilgore from the San Francisco 49ers in March after it released veteran center Mike Pouncey. Kilgore was selected a captain.

Miami hoped that he and left guard Josh Sitton (an important March free-agent signing) could bring an important presence in the locker room and on the field. Sitton tore his rotator cuff in a Week 1 victory over the Titans, ending his season.

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill said earlier this season that he was "more confident in this offensive line than I've ever been." Over the past two games, Miami's offensive line has struggled, and the injury to Kilgore could make things worse.

The Miami Herald first reported the Dolphins' fear of Kilgore's injury.

Cornerback Bobby McCain is also expected to miss multiple weeks with a knee injury suffered Sunday, a source said. He's expected to return this season.