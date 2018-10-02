NFL Week 5 Power Rankings: Standout rookies for all 32 teams

Ryan Clark updates his NFL power rankings for the Steelers and Titans after their Week 4 performances. (0:31)

Calvin Ridley followed his three-touchdown breakout game in Week 3 with two more scores in Week 4, thrusting him squarely in the much-too-early conversation for Offensive Rookie of the Year. He'll surely have plenty of competition for the award.

As we run through Week 5 of the Power Rankings, we're spotlighting the rookie for each team who has played the most and sizing up the impact he has made.

How we rank the teams: Our power panel -- a group of more than 80 writers, editors and TV personalities -- evaluated how all 32 teams stack up through the first four weeks of the season.

Record: 4-0

Week 4 ranking: 1

Rookie snaps leader: DE John Franklin-Myers, 98 snaps out of 230 (42.6 percent). The fourth-round pick out of Stephen F. Austin is coming off his most productive game against the Vikings, as he had a strip sack in the Thursday night win. -- Sopan Shah

Record: 4-0

Week 4 ranking: 2

Rookie snaps leader: Derrick Nnadi, 62 snaps out of 270 (three games, 23 percent). The Chiefs have relied less on contributions from rookies than any other team. Nnadi is tied with LB Breeland Speaks for most tackles (four) by a Chiefs rookie defender. -- ESPN

Record: 3-1

Week 4 ranking: 4

Rookie snaps leader: WR DJ Chark, 80 snaps out of 261 (30.6 percent). Chark was selected by the Jaguars in the second round of the 2018 NFL draft but has caught just two passes so far. Among the 10 wide receivers selected in the first three rounds, only the Saints' Tre'Quan Smith has fewer receptions (one). -- Joey Koontz

Record: 3-1

Week 4 ranking: 5

Rookie snaps leader: DE Marcus Davenport, 103 snaps out of 241 (42.7 percent). The Saints gave up a 2019 first-round pick to move up and take Davenport, and he has been a big part of their pass rush, as 61 percent of his snaps (a team high) have come with him getting after the QB. -- Shah

Record: 2-2

Week 4 ranking: 6

Rookie snaps leader: LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, 134 snaps out of 255 (52.5 percent). Bentley was placed on injured reserve last week due to an undisclosed injury. Bentley was the only rookie to start for New England in Week 1, and he was the first rookie to start on defense for the Patriots in a season opener since Malcolm Butler in 2015. -- Koontz

Record: 2-2

Week 4 ranking: 3

Rookie snaps leader: TE Dallas Goedert, 116 snaps out of 292 (39.7 percent). His 10 receptions are tied with Baltimore's Mark Andrews for the most among rookie tight ends. The Eagles have the most receptions (46) and receiving yards (472) from tight ends this season. -- Vince Masi

Record: 3-1

Week 4 ranking: 15

Rookie snaps leader: LB Kenny Young, 134 snaps out of 251 (53.4 percent). The fourth-rounder out of UCLA is second on the team in tackles with 21 and had a team-high 10 in a Week 3 win over the Broncos. The Baltimore defense enters Monday allowing a league-low 4.4 yards per play. -- Shah

Record: 3-1

Week 4 ranking: 14

Rookie snaps leader: DB Jessie Bates, 288 snaps out of 290 (99.3 percent). The second-round pick out of Wake Forest ranks second on the team overall in snaps. He is the only player on the Bengals roster with at least 20 tackles and an interception this season. His 27 tackles rank second on the team. -- Shah

Record: 2-1-1

Week 4 ranking: 10

Rookie snaps leader: CB Jaire Alexander, 186 snaps out of 245 (75.9 percent). The former Louisville Cardinal and 18th overall pick has been a big contributor in Green Bay's nickel packages, as 97 of his snaps have come with him lined against the slot. -- Shah

play 1:24 Stephen A.: 'Pump the brakes' on Bears' chances in NFC North Stephen A. Smith is not sold on the Bears' early success after Mitchell Trubisky threw six touchdowns against a "pathetic, awful" Buccaneers defense.

Record: 3-1

Week 4 ranking: 18

Rookie snaps leader: LB Roquan Smith, 152 snaps out of 231 (65.8 percent). After being limited to just eight snaps in the season opener, Smith has averaged 48 snaps per game the past three weeks. He is second on the team in tackles with 18. -- Masi

Record: 2-1

Week 4 ranking: 11

Rookie snaps leader: CB Donte Jackson, 157 snaps out of 178 (88.2 percent). He is tied for the NFL lead with three interceptions. In Week 3, he became the third Panthers rookie to record two interceptions in a game. -- Masi

Record: 3-1

Week 4 ranking: 20

Rookie snaps leader: LB Harold Landry, 107 snaps out of 252 (42.5 percent). Landry had a sack and a forced fumble in the Week 4 win over the Eagles, making him the first Titans rookie to do that in a game since JR Tavai in 2015. -- Koontz

Record: 1-2-1

Week 4 ranking: 9

Rookie snaps leader: DB Mike Hughes, 162 snaps out of 249 (65.1 percent). He is one of four players this season with a forced fumble, an interception and a defensive TD. The others are Khalil Mack, Bud Dupree and Antone Exum. -- Masi

Record: 3-1

Week 4 ranking: 8

Rookie snaps leader: DB Minkah Fitzpatrick, 230 snaps out of 279 (82.4 percent). When Fitzpatrick is not on the field, Dolphins opponents complete 71 percent of their passes, compared to 61 percent with him on the field. -- Koontz

play 1:05 Fowler says Bell is still hoping to retire a Steeler Jeremy Fowler shares his conversation with Le'Veon Bell and says that the Pittsburgh running back is hoping to stay, rather than be traded.

Record: 1-2-1

Week 4 ranking: 7

Rookie snaps leader: Terrell Edmunds, 242 snaps out of 282 (85.8 percent). The DB out of Virginia Tech has picked up his production the past two weeks, compiling seven tackles and a fumble recovery against the Ravens and an interception in Week 3 against the Buccaneers. -- Shah

Record: 2-2

Week 4 ranking: 16

Rookie snaps leader: DB Derwin James, 242 snaps out of 246 (98.4 percent). James leads all defensive backs with 3.0 sacks, the most by a DB in the first four games of a season since Roman Harper in 2011 (3.5). -- Koontz

Record: 1-3

Week 4 ranking: 12

Rookie snaps leader: WR Calvin Ridley, 148 snaps out of 251 (59 percent). According to Elias Sports Bureau research, Ridley's six TD receptions are the most by a rookie in his team's first four games of a season in NFL history. -- Masi

Record: 2-2

Week 4 ranking: 17

Rookie snaps leader: LB Bradley Chubb, 197 snaps out of 257 (three games, 76.7 percent). The No. 5 overall pick in the 2018 draft has contributed 1.5 sacks to a pass rush that came into Week 4 averaging 3.0 sacks per game. -- ESPN

Record: 2-1

Week 4 ranking: 19

Rookie snaps leader: DT Daron Payne, 127 snaps out of 177 (71.8 percent). Entering Week 4, he was part of a Redskins defense that ranked second in yards per game (278.0) and fourth in yards per play (4.7) allowed. -- Masi

Record: 2-2

Week 4 ranking: 13

Rookie snaps leader: DB Carlton Davis, 231 snaps out of 255 (90.6 percent). He is one of seven rookies to play in at least 90 percent of his team's defensive snaps. He is one of three Buccaneers with multiple pass breakups this season. -- Masi

play 1:21 Are Cowboys a threat to Eagles in NFC East? Max Kellerman and Will Cain get heated about whether the Cowboys pose a threat in the NFC East to the Eagles, while Stephen A. Smith enjoys the show.

Record: 2-2

Week 4 ranking: 22

Rookie snaps leader: OL Connor Williams, 230 snaps out of 230 (100 percent). The Cowboys' five-man offensive line has not missed a snap in the first four games. Williams is one of seven rookies (all OL) who have not missed an offensive snap. -- Masi

Record: 2-2

Week 4 ranking: 21

Rookie snaps leader: CB Tre Flowers, 183 snaps out of 249 (73.5 percent). According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Flowers has been the nearest defender on 13 pass attempts when playing press coverage (within 3 yards of receiver at line), tied for third most in the NFL. QBs have completed six of 13 passes with Flowers as the nearest defender in press coverage. -- Clawson

play 1:26 Stephen A. not impressed by Mayfield's performance vs. Raiders Stephen A. Smith says he needs to see more from Baker Mayfield after he faced a bad Raiders defense, but Damien Woody says the Browns' scoring 42 points was impressive.

Record: 1-2-1

Week 4 ranking: 23

Rookie snaps leader: OL Desmond Harrison, 292 snaps out of 293 (99.7 percent). The undrafted rookie out of West Georgia is part of an offensive line that as a unit has not missed an offensive snap all season. -- Shah

Record: 1-3

Week 4 ranking: 24

Rookie snaps leader: LB Darius Leonard, 281 snaps out of 282 (99.6 percent). Leonard leads the NFL with 54 tackles, the most by any player through the first four games of a season since the Dolphins' Zach Thomas in 2005 (58). -- Koontz

Record: 1-3

Week 4 ranking: 25

Rookie snaps leader: OL Frank Ragnow, 263 snaps out of 263 (100 percent). The 20th overall pick out of Arkansas has played every snap for an offensive line that has allowed just six sacks this season, tied for fourth fewest in the NFL. -- Shah

Record: 1-3

Week 4 ranking: 29

Rookie snaps leader: OL Martinas Rankin, 268 snaps out of 279 (96.1 percent). Rankin is part of a Texans offensive line that allows the second-highest pressure rate in the NFL (40 percent of dropbacks). That includes seven sacks in the Week 4 win at the Colts. -- Koontz

Record: 1-3

Week 4 ranking: 26

Rookie snaps leader: LB Fred Warner, 279 snaps out of 279 (100 percent). He's the first rookie since Luke Kuechly in 2012 with double-digit tackles in four straight games. The most recent 49ers rookie to do that was Patrick Willis in 2007. -- Clawson

Record: 1-3

Week 4 ranking: 28

Rookie snaps leader: OL Will Hernandez, 248 snaps out of 248 (100 percent). He is one of four Giants to not miss an offensive snap this season, along with Eli Manning, Nate Solder and Patrick Omameh. -- Masi

Record: 1-3

Week 4 ranking: 27

Rookie snaps leader: QB Sam Darnold, 236 snaps out of 236 (100 percent). When Darnold started in Week 1 at the age of 21 years, 97 days, he became the second-youngest player since 1950 to start an NFL game at quarterback (Tommy Maddox: 21 years, 81 days in 1992). However, Darnold ranks 29th out of 33 qualified quarterbacks in Total QBR this season (35). -- Koontz

Record: 1-3

Week 4 ranking: 31

Rookie snaps leader: OL Kolton Miller, 288 snaps out of 288 (100 percent). Miller was selected by the Raiders with the 15th overall pick, and the Raiders' offensive line has allowed pressure on 24 percent of dropbacks, the seventh-lowest rate in the NFL. -- Koontz

Record: 1-3

Week 4 ranking: 30

Rookie snaps leader: LB Tremaine Edmunds, 268 snaps out of 268 (100 percent). Edmunds not only leads Bills rookies in snaps but also leads the entire team. His 30 tackles this season lead the BIlls and are third-most in the league among rookies. -- Koontz

Record: 0-4

Week 4 ranking: 32

Rookie snaps leader: OL Mason Cole, 198 snaps out of 198 (100 percent). The third-round pick out of Michigan has yet to miss a snap for an offensive line that has allowed just two sacks since fellow rookie Josh Rosen took over the starting QB job. -- Shah