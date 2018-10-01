PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell told ESPN he is playing football in 2018 and does not expect to be traded.

In fact, he still has hope the team will re-sign him to a long-term contract once his franchise tag is up. Bell is staying away from the team to preserve his body, but a source said Bell is expected to report Week 7, the Steelers' bye week.

Such a timeline would mean Bell would miss the Steelers' games against the Atlanta Falcons and the Cincinnati Bengals but return in time to face the Cleveland Browns on Oct. 28 in Pittsburgh.

Bell, who is still sitting out while refusing to sign his franchise tender, said he's in prime physical condition and could play football "tomorrow" if he needed.

"It sucks having to sit out football," Bell said by telephone from South Florida on Monday. "I want to play. I want to win games and the playoffs.

"But I've gotta take this stand. Knowing my worth and knowing I can tear a ligament or get surgery at any time, I knew I couldn't play 16 games with 400 or more touches."

The Steelers are exploring trade options for Bell, though Bell believes he can stay with the team. The Steelers told Bell during franchise tag negotiations that they would transition tag him in 2019, which would set the stage for Bell to negotiate with other teams while Pittsburgh holds his rights at more than $17 million.

Bell said he doesn't see a "logical team giving up (a high pick and a player) potentially for someone who could play six games with no guarantee of a long-term deal."

Bell still wants to retire a Steeler, despite a hectic last month. He believes the team will re-negotiate with him, either in the offseason or if they were to rescind the tag, which he doesn't expect.

"I could be naïve or hopeful, but at the end of the day I feel like that's what's going to happen," Bell said about re-signing with the team.

Bell knows he's taken a public relations hit, and he understands why teammates were not happy with him. But he said he hopes they can respect the business side, and he plans to talk with the players upon his arrival.

The primary reason he's sitting: Bell's $70-million offer from Pittsburgh over the summer contained $17 million in guarantees. That wasn't enough when Todd Gurley and David Johnson received at least twice that in guarantees.

"It's costing me some fans," said Bell of his decision to sit out. "A lot of people call me selfish but I'm really not. I'm dong it for guys behind me or guys who don't understand what's going on in the business of football. The 22 years I've been playing football, I've always brought value. I don't think the Steelers valued me as much."

According to sources, the Steelers would take the position that Bell's transition tag number would only be $11.3 million, which is 120 percent of the salary he'd actually make if he were there for 11 weeks as opposed to the full 17.

Bell and his agent could argue they are entitled to more, and appeal it to an arbitrator, but the Steelers would likely take the position that the "2018 salary" wording in the CBA means $9.41 million if he's on the roster for 11 weeks, as opposed to the full franchise number of $14,544.

ESPN 's Dan Graziano contributed to this report.