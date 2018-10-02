Patrick Mahomes runs to avoid the rush and before he is about to get sacked, he flips the ball to Tyreek Hill with his left hand for the first down. (0:23)

DENVER -- The one thing missing from Patrick Mahomes' resume entering Monday night's game was a comeback victory.

He checked that box against the Denver Broncos. Mahomes guided the Chiefs to two fourth-quarter touchdowns, bringing the Chiefs back from what had been a 10-point deficit.

Mahomes threw a 2-yard scoring pass to Travis Kelce midway through the final period, and Kareem Hunt then ran for a four-yard TD with 1 minute, 39 seconds left to give the Chiefs a 27-23 victory.

Mahomes was 13-of-16 for 151 yards in the fourth quarter.

Mahomes led the Chiefs on a game-winning field goal drive in his only start last season, also against the Broncos in Denver. But that wasn't a do-or-die situation. The game had been tied at the time.

The Broncos had harassed Mahomes and the Chiefs into their worst half of the season in the first 30 minutes. Mahomes, under almost constant pressure, was just 7-of-15 for 65 yards.

The 4-0 Chiefs have a two-game lead in the AFC West race over the Broncos and the Chargers.

The Chiefs extended their winning streak to six games against the Broncos. They have won 18 of their past 19 games against divisional opponents.