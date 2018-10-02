DAVIE, Fla. -- The Miami Dolphins' blowout loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday created more than on-field ripples.

Two days later, the Dolphins are releasing Jordan Phillips, the defensive tackle announced on social media.

Phillips isn't too heartbroken about the split, posting "free at last free at last" via his Instagram story.

He added: "No longer a Miami Dolphin good luck to my brothers on the team I'll miss y'all but I couldn't be happier to be out of there," and "I'm in my bag don't take it personal. Sometimes you go to put your future in your own hands and live with it."

Phillips had a sideline tirade in the first half of Sunday's game in Foxborough, Massachusetts, after being taken out. He was upset with his playing time, and several teammates attempted to calm him down, with little success.

Phillips, a 2015 second-round pick who is in the final year of his contract, lost his starting job this summer. He had been gradually losing snaps to other reserves like Vincent Taylor. On Sunday, Phillips played 31 percent of the Dolphins' defensive snaps, fewest among their eight active defensive linemen.

The Dolphins defense gave up 175 rushing yards to the Patriots overall.

"There's a reason why we're doing that," Miami coach Adam Gase said Monday in response to Phillips' anger about playing time. "There's a reason why we're subbing the way we're subbing against that team. It's not a secret why we're doing it. Whatever (defensive line coach) Kris Kocurek wants the D-linemen to do, that's what we're doing."

Gase has said in the past that he wants players who respond well to adversity. Gase traded running back Jay Ajayi to the Philadelphia Eagles last October, less than a week after the coach challenged some of his top offensive players' commitment and preparation.