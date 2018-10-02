INDIANAPOLIS -- The Colts are giving starting right tackle Denzelle Good as much time as he needs to be away from the team after his younger brother was shot to death in South Carolina on Tuesday.

Overton Deshan Good, 23, was struck by a bullet and killed during an apparent drive-by shooting at a mobile home, according to the Cherokee County (South Carolina) sheriff's officials.

Editor's Picks Colts' Reich backs off '10 out of 10 times' stance Colts coach Frank Reich on Monday tried to give "context" to his statement that he would go for it 10 out of 10 times if he were faced again with a fourth down in his own territory in overtime.

"The Indianapolis Colts family is so saddened to learn of the passing of Overton Good, brother of our very own Denzelle Good, in South Carolina," the team said in a statement. "This tragedy is unimaginable for his loved ones and friends, and our heartfelt prayers go out to Denzelle and his entire family during this trying time."

Denzelle Good did not participate in the Colts' walk-through practice Tuesday and was listed on the team's injury report as a nonparticipant due to a personal matter. The team plays Thursday at New England.

Good has started 21 games for the Colts since being selected in the seventh round of the 2015 draft. Rookie Braden Smith spent time working at right tackle during Indianapolis' walk-through Tuesday and is a possibility to start if Good is inactive against the Patriots.

The Cherokee County sheriff's department said 20-year-old Jermaine Jefferies has been arrested and charged with the murder of Overton Deshan Good.