COSTA MESA, Calif. -- In a shake-up geared toward fixing the team's troubled kicking situation, the Los Angeles Chargers waived punter Drew Kaser and signed Donnie Jones, the team announced Tuesday.

Entering his 15th NFL season, the 38-year-old Jones spent the past five years with the Philadelphia Eagles, including last year's Super Bowl team. He retired in February, but has been released from the retired list so he can pursue a job with another team.

While in Philadelphia, Jones served as the holder for current Chargers kicker Caleb Sturgis from 2015 to 2017. Sturgis made 85 percent of his field goals during that time.

This season, Sturgis has missed three extra points and two field goals so far through four games.

However, Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn said he wanted to evaluate the entire operation, including the holder and the long-snapper, when asked if he would bring in another kicker on Monday.

"We have to look at the entire process," Lynn said. "All of these kickers can't be bad. We're just looking at everything right now."

A sixth-round selection by the Chargers in the 2016 draft, Kaser has a strong leg, with a career 47.4 punting average. However, Kaser twice was replaced as the team's holder by former backup quarterback Kellen Clemens because of inconsistencies at that position.

Kaser also was chided by Lynn for taking too long to get the ball off in a blocked punt for a touchdown two weeks ago in the Chargers' 35-23 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

The Chargers used five different players to handle field goals, kickoffs and extra points in 2017, including Kaser. The Bolts finished a league-worst 67 percent on field goals last year.

Sturgis, 28, signed a two-year, $4.45 million deal to be the Chargers' kicker this season, and won a training camp battle with Roberto Aguayo to earn the kicker job during the preseason.