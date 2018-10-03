LOS ANGELES -- Los Angeles police arrested four people on Tuesday for a series of burglaries that targeted Dodgers star Yasiel Puig and Rams wide receiver Robert Woods among other celebrities, including Rihanna and Christina Milian.

On Tuesday, the LAPD arrested three men, ages 18 and 19, and one man's mother, age 34, after Thursday's break-in at the home of Woods, who was away playing against the Minnesota Vikings.

At a news conference on Tuesday, police displayed recovered items they believe were stolen, including expensive watches, handbags, jewelry and cellphones, and revealed that the three men are gang members.

LAPD captain Lillian Carranza said they found a list of additional targets inside the home of one of the burglary crew members, which included Lakers star LeBron James and actors Viola Davis and Matt Damon.

"They flock like birds to areas where the rich and famous resided," she said. "Once a potential target home was selected, a larger vehicle would be utilized to give the suspects the opportunity to change into more comfortable clothing and hoodies to avoid being recognized and cart away the stolen goods," Carranza said.

Police say the victims were chosen when their social media postings and schedules indicated they would be away from home. Puig been burglarized four times, including two last month at his home in Encino. The most recent burglary of Puig also occurred during a game.

The San Fernando Valley has experienced a spate of celebrity burglaries this year, including break-ins at the home of rapper Wiz Khalifa. A former home of singer Post Malone also was hit.

In 2017, burglars broke into the homes of a dozen other celebrities across the Valley and the Westside. Those break-ins included the Brentwood mansion of Alanis Morissette, where thieves made off with a safe containing $2 million in jewelry and other valuables. In another incident, nearly $500,000 in valuables was stolen from the home of NBA guard Nick Young.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.