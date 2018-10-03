DAVIE, Fla. -- Miami Dolphins safety Reshad Jones told ESPN he's "ready to go" against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday after missing the past two weeks with a right shoulder injury.

Jones practiced all of last week, but he was a late scratch before Sunday's game against the New England Patriots. Jones said that this shoulder injury is somewhat similar to the torn rotator cuff he suffered in 2016 that ended his season, but unlike that injury, he doesn't expect this one to require surgery.

Jones, who made the Pro Bowl in 2015 and 2017, suffered the shoulder injury in a Week 2 win over the Jets. He appeared close to playing Sunday against the Patriots but was unable to go.

Miami's defense has taken a step back without Jones, and his return should allow Minkah Fitzpatrick to move back to a slot cornerback role.

Jones had a strong start to the season with two interceptions in Miami's season-opening win over the Titans.