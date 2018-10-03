Chicago Bears defensive end Akiem Hicks will not be suspended for pushing a referee during Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a source told ESPN, confirming multiple reports.

Hicks could still be fined for the incident. As a first-time offender, he would be subject to paying $33,425, according to the NFL rulebook.

Hicks, who is second on the team with three sacks this season, was ejected late in the second quarter of Chicago's 48-10 victory. After Bears teammate Eddie Jackson intercepted a pass, Hicks and Buccaneers offensive guard Ali Marpet got into a scuffle. Mike Carr, the down judge, tried to separate the two players, according to a pool report, and that's when Hicks made contact.

"[Carr] had the player separated and the situation was resolved," referee Jerome Boger told a pool reporter Sunday. "And then here the defender comes back to restart or instigate it all over again."

As Hicks walked off the field to the locker room, he threw his jersey and shoulder pads into the stands.

The 3-1 Bears are on their bye week. Their next game is against the Miami Dolphins on Oct. 14.