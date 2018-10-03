        <
        >

          Raiders put right tackle Donald Penn on IR with groin injury

          3:18 PM ET
          • Paul GutierrezESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Covered Oakland Raiders for CSNBayArea.com and Sacramento Bee for eight years
            • Member of Pro Football Writers Association
            • Previously worked at Los Angeles Times, Las Vegas Review-Journal and Sports Illustrated
            Follow on Twitter

          Oakland Raiders starting right tackle Donald Penn was placed on injured reserve Wednesday with a groin injury.

          He suffered the injury in Sunday's overtime victory over the Cleveland Browns. Coach Jon Gruden said Wednesday that the Raiders hope he can return at some point this season.

          The Raiders have signed offensive tackle Ian Silberman off the Tennessee Titans' practice squad to fill his roster spot.

          Silberman was with the Raiders the past two training camps and was on the team's active roster last December and on the initial 53-man roster on Sept. 1 before being waived. He started at right tackle for the Raiders in their first two exhibition games.

          Penn moved to right tackle this year after starting at left tackle the first 11 seasons of his career, with the Raiders starting 2018 first-round pick Kolton Miller at left tackle.

          Penn is a three-time Pro Bowl selection, including the past two seasons.

