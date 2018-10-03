Oakland Raiders starting right tackle Donald Penn was placed on injured reserve Wednesday with a groin injury.

He suffered the injury in Sunday's overtime victory over the Cleveland Browns. Coach Jon Gruden said Wednesday that the Raiders hope he can return at some point this season.

The Raiders have signed offensive tackle Ian Silberman off the Tennessee Titans' practice squad to fill his roster spot.

Silberman was with the Raiders the past two training camps and was on the team's active roster last December and on the initial 53-man roster on Sept. 1 before being waived. He started at right tackle for the Raiders in their first two exhibition games.

Penn moved to right tackle this year after starting at left tackle the first 11 seasons of his career, with the Raiders starting 2018 first-round pick Kolton Miller at left tackle.

Penn is a three-time Pro Bowl selection, including the past two seasons.