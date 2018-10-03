INDIANAPOLIS -- Colts Pro Bowl receiver T.Y. Hilton has been ruled out of Thursday's game against the New England Patriots because of a hamstring injury.

Hilton injured his hamstring in the fourth quarter of Sunday's overtime loss to Houston. With it being a short turnaround between games, it's not surprising that Hilton will not play. He also briefly left the game against the Texans with a chest injury.

It will be just the third game that Hilton, who leads the Colts in receiving with 294 yards, has missed in his seven-year career.

Ryan Grant and Chester Rogers will be the top two receivers for the Colts against New England.

"It impacts us losing a great player in T.Y," Colts coach Frank Reich said Tuesday when asked about the possibility of Hilton not playing. "But as far as game planning we have a lot of confidence in the next guy up. I think that showed this past week when T.Y. went out. We still were able to move the ball well credit to the guys and really the offense. Andrew did a phenomenal job of creating plays and getting the ball to those players. We will miss T.Y. but at the same time you have to have the next man up mentality."

Hilton is one of seven players that have been ruled out by the Colts. Others who will not play Thursday also include running back Marlon Mack (hamstring), tight end Jack Doyle (hip), offensive lineman Denzelle Good (personal -- brother killed Tuesday), cornerback Quincy Wilson (concussion), defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway (calf) and cornerback Kenny Moore II (concussion).