FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott went through a full practice on Wednesday after he took himself out for a few plays in last week's win against the Detroit Lions because of knee and ankle soreness.

"This is the best Wednesday practice I had. This is the freshest I have felt of any Wednesday," said Elliott, who got his ankle taped in the second quarter against the Lions. "I did a good job of coming in and getting that treatment to be ready to go today. I got to thank the training staff and all those guys for helping me get back on my feet."

Elliott acknowledged there is soreness but said it would not slow him down in Sunday's game against the Houston Texans.

"I'm good," he said.

Elliott had a season-high 25 carries for 152 yards against the Lions. He also caught four passes for 88 yards, including a 38-yard touchdown pass and a 34-yard catch that set up Brett Maher's game-winning field goal at the end of regulation.

"I was banged up. It's football. That is what it is," Elliott said. "I am young. I got fresh legs. I'm going to get the ball as much as I can."

It was the ninth time in Elliott's career he has had at least 25 carries in a game.

In 29 career games, Elliott has rushed for 3,040 yards. Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson is the only running back to reach 3,000 yards in fewer games than Elliott. Hall of Famer Jim Brown also reached 3,000 yards in 29 games. Elliott missed six games last season because of a suspension.

"I wouldn't be able to do it without that O-line. They're the best in the game. They've paved the way for me to be able to even be mentioned with those guys," Elliott said. "That's what I expect out of myself as a player, to be mentioned with those guys. I want to keep grinding so I can continue to be mentioned with those guys."