New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is expected to be active Thursday night against the Colts despite an ankle injury that limited his practice time this week, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Gronkowski has been listed as questionable for the game after leaving Sunday's game early.

He was knocked out of the game in the third quarter, retreated to the locker room and didn't hold his regular postgame news conference.

Gronkowski didn't take part in the team's walkthrough practice Tuesday, and then was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday.

Gronkowski leads the Patriots with 233 receiving yards in four games this season and his 17 receptions are second on the team. He also has one touchdown catch.

With receiver Julian Edelman expected to be active, it will mark the first time since Nov. 27, 2016 that both Edelman and Gronkowski are on the field together (not including preseason).

ESPN's Mike Reiss contributed to this report.