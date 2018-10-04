OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens have had tremendous success against rookie quarterbacks.

But the Ravens don't see Baker Mayfield as your average rookie quarterback.

Editor's Picks Baker Mayfield: Browns can be 'great' with more attention to detail Baker Mayfield says the Browns will reach their potential once they shore up details such as timing, route-running and his reads.

Heading into Sunday's game at Cleveland, Baltimore defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale gave a lofty compliment to this year's No. 1 overall pick.

"I already told the defense this, I think Baker Mayfield is this generation's Brett Favre or John Elway, if you will," Martindale said Thursday. "This guy knows where he wants to go with the ball, and he's very accurate. He's got a quick release, and he's really playing well."

Why would Martindale compare a quarterback with two games of experience to two of Hall of Fame quarterbacks?

"The kid's confidence and swag," Martindale said. "When he comes out there, he thinks he's standing on top of the mountain. He's making plays to show he's standing on top of the mountain."

In two games, Mayfield has passed for 496 yards, throwing two touchdowns and two interceptions (81.2 passer rating).

On Sunday, Mayfield will face the Ravens and the NFL's No. 2 defense, which has a history of dominating young passers. Under coach John Harbaugh, the Ravens are 15-5 against rookie quarterbacks.

"Baker Mayfield is pretty advanced," coach John Harbaugh said. "He's not, I don't think, a rookie in the true sense. He seems like he has a really good feel for the game."