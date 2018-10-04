Jalen Ramsey sheds light on Tyreek Hill's NFL All-Pro honors as a return specialist rather than a wide receiver in their latest back and forth. (1:06)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey doesn't view Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs as a chance to match up against one of the NFL's better receivers.

Because to him, Tyreek Hill is more accomplished as a return specialist.

"I don't like how whoever has made it a matchup me against Tyreek," Ramsey said Thursday afternoon. "He's good for what he does for their team. He made All-Pro as a return specialist -- let's get that right, as a return specialist -- his rookie year. He went to two Pro Bowls as a return specialist -- return specialist -- two years. I made All-Pro in my position as a corner. Went to the Pro Bowl as a corner. So it's not a wide receiver versus corner matchup, so we can get that out of the way off the bat."

Ramsey said that in response to Hill's comments on Wednesday, when Hill said he was looking forward to the matchup with Ramsey at Arrowhead Stadium. He said Ramsey is "all right I guess" and hopes that Ramsey plays press coverage against him.

Hill also called Ramsey a great player and the top dog among corners in the NFL and said he can't wait to play against Ramsey.

"I just wish he would have picked a side, you know?" Ramsey said. "Either I'm just all right or I'm the top dog. Pick a side. If I'm the top dog but I'm just all right, that means he doesn't think that any corner in the league is good. And that's not true."

Hill was named All-Pro as a returner as a rookie in 2016 and made the Pro Bowl as a returner the past two seasons. He has four punt returns and one kickoff return touchdowns in his career and leads the NFL in punt return average in 2018 (27.4 yards). He also led the NFL in punt return average as a rookie. But Hill also has 159 catches for 2,140 yards and 16 touchdowns -- including seven of 50 or more yards.

Hill is tied with tight end Travis Kelce for the team lead in receptions (23) but leads in yardage (364) and is averaging 15.8 yards per catch.

Ramsey, who was a Pro Bowler and All-Pro last season, has 13 tackles and one pass breakup this season. He also dropped an interception in the end zone against the New York Jets last week.

Ramsey said he will be matched up against Hill at times on Sunday, but so will several other defenders, which is also why he thinks people are wrong for assuming it's going to be a one-on-one battle all afternoon.

"You know, I feel like it was a strategic, smart move by him. He's going to get some clout," Ramsey said. "He's going to get the buzz going around there for a little bit. But he knows, just like I feel like everybody knows, me and Tyreek, we're going to probably have some opportunities to match up against each other, but it won't be like that for the majority of the game. I think everybody knows that.

"He moves around everywhere. He plays running back, receiver, slot. Like, he's not out there on that island 90 percent of the time, where I'm at. I don't look at it as me versus him. I don't think this is really a matchup game, to be honest with you."

But when they do match up, Hill's going to get his wish: Ramsey in his face on the line of scrimmage. He may rethink that at some point, Ramsey said.

"If you look at my film, what do I do every week? I play press, right?" Ramsey said. "Every week, no matter who I'm playing, so if he wants smoke, it'll get there."