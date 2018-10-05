METAIRIE, La. -- Drew Brees was ready for the blitz on Thursday. And the New Orleans Saints quarterback came armed with a joke the first time he was asked about the record.

"What are you talking about?" Brees deadpanned before letting out a big laugh.

Brees has insisted repeatedly that this isn't the time for reflecting, and he wants to make his routine as normal as possible this week.

But even he admitted it's "crazy" and he "never would have dreamed" of being here, 201 yards away from becoming the NFL's all-time passing yardage leader, poised to pass both Peyton Manning and Brett Favre on Monday Night Football at home against the Washington Redskins.

"It speaks to the longevity. And it says a lot about the teams I've been on, the coaches, the teammates, the players. Everyone has a hand in this, and I hope they know that," said Brees, who told one of his classic stories about how he remembers playing in Miami during the preseason as a rookie in 2001 and looking up at all of Dan Marino's numbers on the ring of honor and marveling at them.

"At the time I was just hoping to solidify the backup position, and eventually maybe one day become a starter," Brees said. "So to be sitting here 18 years later in striking distance ... it's just kind of mind boggling."

Brees also said it will be special to break the record at home -- if it indeed happens -- because the New Orleans fans have been such "a big part of this" since he arrived in 2006. It's also special that his kids will be old enough to appreciate the moment -- though if they're aware it's happening, they haven't mentioned it.

"I have a feeling mom's probably talked to 'em and said, 'Don't say anything,'" Brees said.

The good thing for both Brees and the Saints is that they have plenty of experience with moments like these. Brees broke Marino's single-season passing yardage record at home on Monday Night Football in 2011. And he broke Johnny Unitas' record of consecutive games with a touchdown pass at home on Sunday Night Football in 2012.

To Sean Payton's credit, he didn't try to deny the significance, saying it was a "fair question" when asked how much the team will address it this week.

"Obviously, it's a storyline," Payton said, "but you always say that it's just more special when you win. I'm sure Drew would feel the same way."

And the Saints did indeed win on both of those record-breaking nights in the past.

"I've been a part of a lot of Drew Brees records -- or have witnessed them in the Dome in some form or fashion. So just to see another one go down, it'll just be another day," Saints running back Mark Ingram said. "It's just another day in the life of being a teammate of Drew Brees.

"(But) it's special, just to know that no one in the game has done what you've done. And it just says a lot (about) him, about his work ethic. He works every day to be the best, and he deserves it. So we're all behind him and we all want to see him get every single passing record there is known to man, because he deserves it."