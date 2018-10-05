Tom Brady throws three touchdowns and leaps over the pile for one as New England rolls past Indianapolis. (1:35)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady became the third player in NFL history to throw 500 touchdown passes, reaching the mark in the fourth quarter of Thursday night's game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Brady connected with wide receiver Josh Gordon on a 39-yard pass with 9:19 left to join Peyton Manning (539) and Brett Favre (508) as the only quarterbacks to throw for 500 touchdowns. New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is on the cusp of becoming the fourth.

In joining that exclusive club, Brady became the first player to do so while playing for only one team.

"It's an amazing milestone," said Patriots running back James White, who caught one of three Brady TDs on Thursday. "That guy works extremely, extremely hard, on and off the field. Such a great teammate. He distributes the ball to everybody, we just have to make plays. You want to work hard for a guy like that."

Brady also set an NFL record by throwing at least one touchdown pass to 71 different players, breaking a tie with Vinny Testaverde for the most in NFL history.

Brady has also thrown 71 touchdown passes in the playoffs, but those don't count toward NFL record totals. He entered Thursday night with 568 touchdown passes when including the playoffs. Manning threw for an NFL-high 579 total touchdowns when including the playoffs.

Brady has said in the past that the only stat that matters to him is victories, and he was in good position to tie Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri for most wins on Thursday night, with 226 (including playoffs).

