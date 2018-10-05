Darren Woodson and Tedy Bruschi think that the Bengals' high-powered offense won't be stopped at home vs. the Miami Dolphins. (0:32)

CINCINNATI -- Bengals running back Joe Mixon looks poised make his return in Sunday's game against the Dolphins following a knee procedure that sidelined him for two weeks.

Mixon missed games against the Panthers and Falcons after going through a procedure to remove loose particles in his knee. Giovani Bernard played in Mixon's absence, but Bernard injured his knee on the final drive of Sunday's game against the Falcons and has been ruled out against the Dolphins this weekend.

Although Mixon is still wearing a brace on his knee, he returned to practice this week and has no designation on Friday's injury report, meaning he's good to play. It's unclear if Mixon will get the majority of the workload with Bernard out, but it's likely the team will give rookie Mark Walton significant snaps to try to ease Mixon back in.

"If he gets the opportunity to play, obviously he's not going to be, conditioning-wise, where he was before he missed the last two weeks so we'll just evaluate it as we go through," said Bengals coach Marvin Lewis.

Mixon worked with the athletic trainers on his own prior to returning to practice this week, and he certainly looked no worse for wear on Sunday. Mixon went through a pregame workout in Atlanta and was running up and down the sideline during the Falcons' game, even jumping on A.J. Green after the Bengals scored the game-winning touchdown.

"I wasn't worried about none of that," Mixon said of running around on the injured knee. "A.J. just scored a touchdown to win the game. I went over there excited. We always play off our emotion."

The Bengals will still be without center Billy Price, who remains in a walking boot and said he has at least two more weeks before the doctors reevalute his foot injury. Wide receiver John Ross, who injured his groin against the Falcons, has also been declared out. Linebacker Vontaze Burfict is expected to return to action Sunday following a four-game suspension for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy.