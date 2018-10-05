Stephen A. Smith gets fired up explaining why New York Giants QB Eli Manning is struggling offensively. (1:15)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Giants coach Pat Shurmur sees a locker room with a "ton of heart" and believes the team's offensive struggles have more to do with execution that anything else.

Shurmur's comments came after star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. told ESPN's Josina Anderson that he thought some Giants didn't bring enough energy every single day. Beckham, who signed a $95 million deal that made him the league's highest-paid wide receiver this summer, also mentioned the team's heart being part of their current struggles.

"I do know this, our team has a heck of a lot of heart. Our team plays with a lot of energy," Shurmur said Friday when asked about Beckham's assessment. "What we haven't done is we haven't really executed quite as well as we need to yet. That is really ... instead of energy, it's more execution. And I think that is what we're all striving for."

The Giants, with all their shiny tools and weapons, have failed to score 20 points in three of four games this season. Quarterback Eli Manning is 3-of-12 on passes of 20 yards or more downfield.

They have now gone 37 consecutive games dating to 2015 without scoring 30 points. It has them all searching desperately for answers.

The Giants (1-3) play the Carolina Panthers (2-1) on Sunday in Charlotte.

Beckham is popular and respected teammates brushed off his comments. Some even viewed them as a positive.

"I have no issue with someone trying to hold teammates accountable," special-teams captain Michael Thomas told the New York Daily News. "Everybody has energy but we're not executing as well as we need to. You can always use energy, always use more heart and all that stuff, and that's good in that sense, but you have to execute at the end of the day. And when we do that, everything else will work itself out."

Shurmur said he talks to his players all the time. He mentioned speaking with Beckham on Friday morning, but wouldn't disclose whether they talked specifically about his recent comments.

Shurmur seemed perplexed when asked if any discipline would stem from this incident.

"For what?" Shurmur said.

Beckham has 31 catches for 331 yards in four games this season. But he hasn't reached the end zone, hasn't caught a pass over 20 yards since Week 2 and was clearly frustrated throughout Sunday's loss to the New Orleans Saints.

In the interview with Anderson earlier this week, Beckham was asked what was at the heart of the team's issues. He started by mentioning energy, and that they don't bring it every day.

"Playing with some heart. We just need to play with some heart," he said.

Beckham later added: "How come we can't throw the ball for more than 20 yards? How come we don't attempt or try to throw the ball for 20 yards? These are the questions we have to figure out.

"But for now it's our heart, energy, what we bring when we line up before the game. All that, it counts."