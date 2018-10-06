The Miami Dolphins promoted tight end Nick O'Leary to the 53-man roster on Friday.

O'Leary, who played three seasons with the Buffalo Bills, was signed by the Dolphins to the practice squad on Sept. 18.

A sixth-round pick out of Florida State in 2015, O'Leary had 32 receptions for 473 yards and two touchdowns in 35 games for Buffalo, including 12 starts.

O'Leary, who is the grandson of golf legend Jack Nicklaus, was released by the Bills on Sept. 1.

The Dolphins also put quarterback Luke Falk on injured reserve.