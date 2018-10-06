Chicago Bears defensive end Akiem Hicks was fined $33,425 for bumping an official in last Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Hicks avoided a suspension for the incident, and the amount of his fine was in line with NFL guidelines for first-time offenders.

Bears defensive end Akiem Hicks throws his shoulder pads and jersey into the stands after being tossed out of the game against the Buccaneers last Sunday. Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Hicks, who is second on the team with three sacks this season, was ejected late in the second quarter of Sunday's game, which the Bears won 48-10.

After Bears teammate Eddie Jackson intercepted a pass, Hicks and Buccaneers offensive guard Ali Marpet got into a scuffle. Mike Carr, the down judge, tried to separate the two players, according to a pool report, and that's when Hicks made contact.

"[Carr] had the player separated and the situation was resolved," referee Jerome Boger told a pool reporter after the game. "And then here the defender comes back to restart or instigate it all over again."

As Hicks walked off the field to the locker room, he threw his jersey and shoulder pads into the stands.

The 3-1 Bears are currently on their bye week. Their next game is at the Miami Dolphins on Oct. 14.