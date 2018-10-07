The Buffalo Bills are prepared to bring in veteran quarterback Derek Anderson within the next 24 hours to provide rookie Josh Allen with an experienced mentor, league sources told ESPN.

Anderson served as the backup during Cam Newton's first seven years with the Carolina Panthers, where current Bills coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane once worked.

The Bills' original plan after trading Tyrod Taylor to the Browns and drafting Allen with the No. 7 overall selection was to have AJ McCarron on the roster, along with second-year quarterback Nathan Peterman. That plan fell apart, however, when McCarron was injured in the preseason and later traded to the Raiders.

After Peterman flopped in his Week 1 start against the Ravens, the Bills have been among a handful of teams evaluating other quarterbacks to provide more experience at the position. One of those quarterbacks is former Steelers backup Landry Jones, but experience and familiarity with McDermott and Beane tilted in Anderson's favor, sources said.

No deal has been finalized, and the Bills will have to make at least one roster move Monday to accommodate Anderson. The Bills also may have to assess their roster needs if more injuries surface from Sunday's game against the Titans.

Most teams have had have had a veteran presence pairing with their young quarterbacks. This year's top-10 class is a good example: the Browns' Baker Mayfield has veterans Taylor and Drew Stanton, the Jets' Sam Darnold has Josh McCown and the Cardinals' Josh Rosen has Sam Bradford and Mike Glennon as mentors. Ravens rookie Lamar Jackson, the 32nd overall pick, has Joe Flacco and Robert Griffin III.

Anderson, 35, is a 12-year veteran who spent the past seven seasons with Carolina. He was a Pro Bowler with the Browns in 2007, when he passed for 3,787 yards and 29 touchdowns.