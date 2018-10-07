PHILADELPHIA -- The Minnesota Vikings are expected to be without running back Dalvin Cook during Week 5's rematch of the NFC Championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles, according to a league source.

Cook, who continues to nurse a hamstring injury he sustained in overtime at Green Bay, was listed as questionable on Friday's injury report after practicing in a limited capacity. He did not practice on Wednesday and Thursday.

After sitting out Week 3's loss to Buffalo, the Vikings had Cook on a snap count against the Rams, a game in which he notched 20 yards on 10 carries in the first half.

Against the Eagles' No. 1 rushing defense (63.8 yards per game), Minnesota will look to Latavius Murray to ignite its ground game in Cook's absence. Through four games, Murray has 19 carries for 64 yards and seven receptions for 46 yards.

While the Vikings have struggled to establish the run, ranking last in the NFL with 63.0 yards per game, Kirk Cousins ranks fourth among quarterbacks with 1,387 passing yards through the first four weeks. According to ESPN Stats & Information, Cousins is on pace to throw for 5,548 yards, which would set a single-season passing record.

In Cook's absence, the Vikings may lean on Cousins to attack the Eagles through the air. Cousins attempted 50 passes against the Rams, 55 against the Bills and 48 against the Packers, all three games where the Vikings played from behind throughout.

Minnesota will also be without defensive end Everson Griffen, who is taking a break to focus on his mental health, as well as defensive end Tashawn Bower (ankle), and cornerbacks Trae Waynes (concussion) and Marcus Sherels (ribs).