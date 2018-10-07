KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are down to only two healthy running backs after a foot injury knocked Corey Grant out of Sunday's game against Kansas City.

With Leonard Fournette inactive because of a hamstring injury, only T.J. Yeldon and Brandon Wilds are available for the rest of the game. The team also has fullback Tommy Bohanon available.

Grant was injured after an 8-yard run early in the second quarter and was helped off the field because he was unable to put any weight on his injured leg.

Fournette's status for next week's game at Dallas is uncertain because of the hamstring injury he aggravated in the first half of last week's game.

The Jaguars also lost left tackle Josh Wells for the remainder of the game because of a groin injury.