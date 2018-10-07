After a Jaguars' extra point, Chris Jones punches an opponent in the leg, which earns him an early exit. (0:20)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones was ejected from Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars for throwing a punch at an opposing player during the third quarter.

It was one of two Chiefs ejections in the game. Linebacker Dee Ford was kicked out in in fourth quarter for taunting Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles out of bounds on the Kansas City sideline after a play. It was his second penalty of game, the first one for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Jones punched one of the Jaguars who was on the ground after a Jacksonville extra point try. He was initially just penalized 15 yards for unnecessary roughness but was tossed from the game upon a video review.

The was the first instance of the NFL implementing a new rule that allows senior VP/officiating Al Riveron to eject a player from the league's New York offices. Riveron is allowed to review penalties for non-football acts, such as punching, and order an ejection even if the referee on the field declined to do it himself.

There have been eight ejections from NFL games this season.

In the second quarter, Jones had intercepted Jaguars quarterback Bortles and ran it in for a touchdown.