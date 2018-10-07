SEATTLE, Wash. -- Los Angeles Rams receivers Brandin Cooks and Cooper Kupp were sidelined against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday after each suffered a concussion.

Backups Josh Reynolds and KhaDarel Hodge took over in their absence.

Cooks was hit by safety Tedric Thompson while trying to haul in an 18-yard pass that fell incomplete. The play was negated by a defensive holding penalty. Cooks laid on the turf as he was tended to by the training staff, before he jogged off the field.

Brandin Cooks suffered a concussion in the first half against Seattle. AP Photo/Scott Eklund

Cooks, who has caught 26 passes for 452 yards and a touchdown this season, did not record a catch against the Seahawks.

Kupp was evaluated for a concussion in the third quarter before he was ruled out. He caught six passes for 90 yards and a touchdown against the Seahawks.

Reynolds, a second-year pro, was a fourth-round pick from Texas A&M. Hodge was signed as an undrafted free agent from Prairie View A&M.