        <
        >

          Rams WRs Brandin Cooks, Cooper Kupp both out with concussions

          8:08 PM ET
          • Lindsey ThiryESPN
            Close
            • Covered Rams for two years for Los Angeles Times
            • Previously covered the Falcons
            • Has covered the NBA and college football and basketball

          SEATTLE, Wash. -- Los Angeles Rams receivers Brandin Cooks and Cooper Kupp were sidelined against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday after each suffered a concussion.

          Backups Josh Reynolds and KhaDarel Hodge took over in their absence.

          Cooks was hit by safety Tedric Thompson while trying to haul in an 18-yard pass that fell incomplete. The play was negated by a defensive holding penalty. Cooks laid on the turf as he was tended to by the training staff, before he jogged off the field.

          Cooks, who has caught 26 passes for 452 yards and a touchdown this season, did not record a catch against the Seahawks.

          Kupp was evaluated for a concussion in the third quarter before he was ruled out. He caught six passes for 90 yards and a touchdown against the Seahawks.

          Reynolds, a second-year pro, was a fourth-round pick from Texas A&M. Hodge was signed as an undrafted free agent from Prairie View A&M.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices