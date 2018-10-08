Ryan Clark discusses the lack of offensive options Dak Prescott has on offense after an overtime loss to the Texans. (0:40)

Jason Garrett said he hoped to pin the Houston Texans deep in their own territory when he decided to punt on fourth-and-1 at the Houston Texans' 42-yard line in overtime Sunday night. Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones, however, thought his coach should have made another call.

"We were being outplayed. It's time for risks at that particular time," Jones told reporters after the Cowboys' 19-16 overtime loss, adding he wasn't "second-guessing" his coach.

The Texans started their eventual game-winning drive on their own 10-yard line after Chris Jones' punt. Ka'imi Fairbairn kicked the winning 36-yard field goal after Houston's seven-play drive that was highlighted by DeAndre Hopkins' 49-yard reception in which he used two spin moves to avoid being tackled.

Garrett said the fourth-and-1 looked to be longer than 1 yard, and he cited the Cowboys' failure to convert a short third-down play earlier in the game for his decision.

"You know, we had a third-and-2 and we didn't make much on it and we just felt like at that point in the game, the way our defense was playing, the idea was to pin them down there," he told reporters.

Ezekiel Elliott, who leads the NFL in rushing, was held to 54 yards on 20 carries (2.7 yards per carry) Sunday night by the Texans' defense and was stuffed for no gain on a third-and-1 play before Garrett made the call to punt. He said he hoped for a chance to convert the first down but wasn't second-guessing his coach's decision.

"I really don't remember the field position we were in, but obviously, you would like a chance to go for it on fourth-and-1, but I don't know if that was the best decision right there," Elliott said.