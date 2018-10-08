JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jaguars are placing running back Corey Grant and tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins on injured reserve, which brings the total number of injured starters or key players on offense to 10.

That includes running back Leonard Fournette, who is out indefinitely with a right hamstring injury -- although coach Doug Marrone said the team will evaluate him again on Wednesday to see if there's a possibility he could play in Sunday's game at Dallas.

"Well, people got to step up," Marrone said. "It's part of the game. Attrition plays an important role in the NFL and I've said from the beginning, the best ability is availability. We've got some guys that we're working on getting back. Hopefully they'll come back quickly and be ready to play. In the meantime, guys are going to have to step up. Not only at their position, but everywhere around them."

Grant, who has rushed for 40 yards and caught nine passes for 67 yards as the No. 3 back, suffered a Lisfranc injury to his left foot during the Jaguars' 30-14 loss to Kansas City on Sunday. Seferian-Jenkins, who has 11 catches for 90 yards and a touchdown, had been dealing with a core muscle injury since the preseason and he was re-injured during the Chiefs game.

Jaguars running back Corey Grant suffered a Lisfranc injury to his left foot in Sunday's loss to the Chiefs. AP Photo/Ed Zurga

Marrone said Seferian-Jenkins will have surgery but his injury won't end his season.

Seferian-Jenkins will not eligible to return to the active roster for at least eight weeks. That means the earliest he could return is the Dec. 6 game at Tennessee. Receiver Dede Westbrook had a similar injury last season and missed the first nine games of the season.

Seferian-Jenkins is the third offensive starter to be placed on IR. Receiver Marqise Lee and left tackle Cam Robinson are both out for the season with knee injuries.

Fournette has played in only two games. He was hurt late in the first half of the season opener and missed the next two games before returning to play against the New York Jets in Week 4. He aggravated the injury during that game and lasted only a half. He missed the loss to the Chiefs.

Marrone said he's not sure how long left tackle Josh Wells will be out because of a groin injury. He also was hurt against the Chiefs. If he cannot play against the Cowboys, the starter could be Josh Walker, who subbed for Wells. However, he first took reps at left tackle in the final preseason game.

In addition, left guard Andrew Norwell had a protective boot on his left foot in the locker room on Monday, but Marrone said Norwell should play against the Cowboys. That's an injury that he suffered two weeks ago.

Center Brandon Linder (knee), running back T.J. Yeldon (ankle), and right tackle Jermey Parnell (knee) have all been dealing with nagging injuries throughout the first month of the season. Linder has every Wednesday off to rest his knee, which he originally hurt in a Week 3 preseason game against Minnesota. That means eight of the original projected offensive starters heading into the season are either out for the year, out for at least eight weeks, out indefinitely, or dealing with chronic injuries.

The Jaguars (3-2) will replace Grant and Seferian-Jenkins on the roster before Wednesday's practice. The players are off Tuesday. The team worked out running backs Orleans Darkwa and Matthew Dayes last week.