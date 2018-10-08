The New York Giants will release offensive tackle Ereck Flowers if he is not traded by 4 p.m. on Tuesday, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

A trade might be unlikely as any team acquiring Flowers would inherit his guaranteed $2.39 million base salary.

Flowers started the first two games this season at right tackle for the Giants after three seasons as their left tackle but was benched in favor of Chad Wheeler in Week 3.

The Giants had tried to move Flowers to right tackle when they signed left tackle Nate Solder this offseason.

Flowers, 24, was the ninth overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft. He was a Week 1 starter as a rookie but had struggled since entering the league.

