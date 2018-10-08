Josh Rosen credits the defense for his first career NFL win, but can't help but smile after the team's 28-18 victory over the 49ers. (0:32)

TEMPE, Ariz. -- In a search for answers to fix their struggling offense, the Arizona Cardinals signed free-agent wide receiver Kendall Wright to a one-year contract, the team announced Monday.

Wright, a first-round pick in 2012 by the Tennessee Titans, spent training camp with the Minnesota Vikings, Arizona's opponent Sunday, but was released Sept. 1.

He said Monday he was working out at Lifetime Fitness twice a day and catching passes from former Steelers quarterback Landry Jones, who's also a free agent, waiting for a call.

Over the past five weeks, Wright has garnered interest. He said he had tryouts with the Cardinals, Jaguars and Redskins on three consecutive days in late September. He also worked out for the Patriots. But, Wright said, the Cardinals were the only team that "pulled the trigger."

Wright, who was selected 20th overall, played for the Titans from 2012 to 2016 and for the Bears last season. He had 1,079 yards receiving in 2013, his only 1,000-yard season. He's coming off a 2017 during which he had 59 catches for 614 yards and a touchdown in 16 games.

The Cardinals' offense is in need of repair and Wright could help.

Arizona's receivers are ranked 30th in receptions (41), yards (467), yards after catch (135), touchdowns (two), receiving first downs (18) and targets (72).

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Rookie Christian Kirk leads Arizona with 19 catches for 234 yards through five games. Veteran Larry Fitzgerald has 176 yards on 17 catches. Arizona's next three leading receivers are running back David Johnson, tight end Ricky Seals-Jones and running back Chase Edmonds.

The Cardinals' offense ranks last in the NFL in yards per game, rushing yards per game, first downs per game and average time of possession and 31st in yards per play, rushing yards per play, passing yards per game, passing yards per play, third-down percentage and points per game.

"Whatever they need me to do I'm ready and I'm up for it," Wright said.

Arizona is 1-4, getting its first victory Sunday over the San Francisco 49ers.

The Cardinals began the season with Sam Bradford as their starting quarterback but replaced him with rookie Josh Rosen in the fourth quarter of Week 3 against the Bears.

"I think he's a monster," Wright said of Rosen. "He hasn't really played that many games but the more he plays the more confident he gets, the more he gets to learn and process. Looking forward to going out there with him."

Arizona released cornerback Deatrick Nichols in the corresponding roster move.