The Week 7 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs has been flexed to the nationally televised night game on Sunday, Oct., 21, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The game, to be played at Arrowhead Stadium, was originally scheduled for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff.

The original Sunday night game for that date between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers has instead been shifted to that afternoon, with kickoff at 4:25 p.m. ET.

The Chiefs, who are off to a 5-0 start and led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, also will play this Sunday night at the New England Patriots.

This will be the first Sunday night game for the Bengals, who lead the AFC North at 4-1, since the 2015 season. They are 3-15, including playoffs, in that slot since 1990 -- with their last win on Sunday night coming in 2004 against the Dolphins.

ESPN's Katherine Terrell contributed to this report.