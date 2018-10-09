TAMPA, Fla. -- The Buccaneers locked up an important piece of their offensive line, signing left guard Ali Marpet to a five-year contract extension that will keep him with the club through 2023.

Sources told ESPN that the deal is for five years, $55 million with $27.125 guaranteed, making him one of the highest-paid left guards in the league.

Marpet is one of a handful of key players in the final year of their contracts this season, along with left tackle Donovan Smith and middle linebacker Kwon Alexander -- all of whom the Bucs have been working to try and re-sign.

Smith tweeted congratulations to his teammate.

A second-round draft pick out of Division III Hobart College, Marpet became a Day 1 starter at right guard. He shifted to center and then left guard, starting 44 games over the last 3 1/4 seasons.