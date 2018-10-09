Dan Graziano breaks down what running back Jamaal Charles can bring to the Jaguars. (0:50)

The Jacksonville Jaguars, plagued by injuries at running back, have signed free agent Jamaal Charles to a one-year deal, the team announced Tuesday.

The move comes after No. 3 running back Corey Grant was placed on injured reserve with a Lisfranc injury in his left foot. Grant had been pressed into playing time with regular starter Leonard Fournette out indefinitely because of a right hamstring injury and No. 2 back T.J. Yeldon playing with a nagging ankle injury.

Charles, 31, had been waiting for the right opportunity to sign with a contender, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The 2017 season didn't work the way Charles or the Denver Broncos had hoped. In May 2017, the Broncos signed Charles to a one-year deal after he was released by the Kansas City Chiefs; by season's end, Charles was an afterthought in the offense. He was a healthy game-day inactive in the final two games and finished the season with 69 carries for 296 yards.

Charles publicly expressed his frustration late in the season when he said the Broncos should release him if he wasn't going to play more. At the time, coach Vance Joseph said simply "that had not been a thought for us."

Charles became the leading rusher in Chiefs history (7,260 yards) despite a series of knee injuries. In nine seasons with Kansas City, Charles scored 64 total touchdowns in 103 games and was named to the Pro Bowl four times. He had four seasons with at least 40 receptions.

He tore his right ACL in October 2015 -- the second such tear of his career after tearing the left one in 2011 -- and had multiple knee surgeries in 2016. Charles was adamant throughout last season that he can be a regular contributor, despite his past knee troubles.

He has a career average of 5.4 yards per carry.

ESPN's Michael DiRocco and Jeff Legwold contributed to this report.