KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif was placed on the injured reserve list by the Kansas City Chiefs on Tuesday after he fractured his left leg in Sunday's win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Coach Andy Reid said he expected Duvernay-Tardif to return later in the year.

"He won't be done for the season,'' Reid said.

Jordan Devey replaced Duvernay-Tardif at left guard against the Jaguars and is the likely starter in next Sunday night's game against the Patriots in New England. Devey started two games for the Chiefs over the past two seasons. Previously, he started 13 games for the Patriots and San Francisco 49ers.

Duvernay-Tardif graduated in May from the medical school at Montreal's McGill University, making him the first known doctor to play in the NFL.

In other moves, the Chiefs re-signed veteran linebacker Frank Zombo, who played for Kansas City the past five seasons before being released at the end of training camp this year. Zombo's addition would be necessary if Justin Houston couldn't play against the Patriots. Houston left the Jaguars game because of a sore hamstring.

The Chiefs also placed rookie safety Armani Watts on IR because of a groin injury.