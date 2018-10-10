        <
          10:51 PM ET
          • John KeimESPN Staff Writer
          An MRI backed up running back Adrian Peterson's confidence that he wouldn't miss any time for the Washington Redskins with a shoulder injury, a source said Tuesday night.

          Peterson was injured late in the first half of Monday night's 43-19 loss at the New Orleans Saints, leaving him on the bench for all but two offensive snaps in the second half. But the MRI showed no further damage.

          He is expected to play when the Redskins host the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

          Peterson twice said after Monday's contest that he had dislocated his shoulder at the end of a catch-and-run, telling reporters he had popped it back into place. Washington coach Jay Gruden had called it a strained shoulder.

          Peterson carried four times for six yards and caught two passes for 36 yards in Monday's defeat. For the season, he has 242 yards rushing on 60 carries.

