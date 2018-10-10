JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Running back Leonard Fournette will miss his fourth game because of a right hamstring injury and the Jacksonville Jaguars will be starting their third-string left tackle when the team plays at Dallas on Sunday.

Left tackle Josh Wells (groin), who was starting after Cam Robinson's season-ending knee injury, nickelback D.J. Hayden (toe) and Fournette won't play Sunday, coach Doug Marrone announced Wednesday.

The Jaguars signed running back Jamaal Charles on Tuesday because Corey Grant is out for the remainder of the season with a Lisfranc injury. T.J. Yeldon remains the starter in Fournette's absence. Josh Walker is the third-string left tackle, and he will make his first career start in place of Wells.

T.J. Yeldon will remain the starting running back while Leonard Fournette continues to recover from a hamstring injury. AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Fournette aggravated a previous injury to his right hamstring during the team's victory over the New York Jets on Sept. 30. He suffered the original injury in the first half of the season opener against the New York Giants and missed the next two games.

Hayden hasn't played since Week 2. He was injured the Friday before the Week 3 Tennessee game.