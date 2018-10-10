ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott did not dismiss Wednesday a report that the Philadelphia Eagles have inquired about trading for Bills running back LeSean McCoy.

"LeSean is one of our better players," McDermott said to begin his news conference. "I thought he had a good game [in Sunday's 13-12 win over the Tennessee Titans]. Really, we're just looking forward to playing the Houston Texans [this Sunday].

"We get calls all the time. Incoming calls happen all the time. [General manager] Brandon [Beane] and I talk a lot. I won't go into any more detail than that. Really, again, this is a big week for us. Another opportunity to get better. Another opportunity for us to develop as a football team against a very good opponent in particular down there in a tough place to play."

WIVB reported Tuesday the Eagles (2-3) had called the Bills (2-3) about McCoy's availability after placing running back Jay Ajayi on injured reserve.

Asked specifically Wednesday if the Eagles had contacted Buffalo, McDermott said, "I'm not gonna go into any more detail than I said."

Then, asked if McCoy was available in a trade, McDermott responded, "Men, this is why I came out and started where I started [in the news conference]. If you just want to hear the same reply, I'll give you the same reply. I respect where you're coming from and the jobs you have to do. Respect where I'm coming from. He's a valuable member of our football team, and I'm gonna leave it at that."

The NFL's trade deadline is Oct. 30, the day after the Bills host the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football in Week 8.

McCoy, who missed the Bills' Week 3 win over Minnesota because of a rib injury, ran a season-high 24 times for 85 yards in Sunday's win over the Tennessee Titans. In four games, McCoy has 170 rushing yards on 45 carries, as well as 10 catches for 64 yards. He has not yet scored a touchdown.

The Eagles drafted McCoy in the second round of the 2009 draft and traded him to the Bills following the 2014 season.

McCoy is being sued by his ex-girlfriend in Georgia, who accuses him of being involved in a July home invasion in which she was beaten and robbed of jewelry. McCoy's ex-girlfriend, Delicia Cordon, also accuses McCoy of physical abuse against her, against his son and against his dog.

Police in the Atlanta suburb of Milton, where McCoy owns the home in which Cordon was allegedly attacked, said last month their investigation is ongoing but that McCoy has not cooperated.