INDIANAPOLIS -- Not even a 10-day break between games may be enough for the Indianapolis Colts to get healthy.

Receiver T.Y. Hilton (hamstring) and tight end Jack Doyle (hip) are not expected to play against the New York Jets on Sunday. Coach Frank Reich referred to their injury status as being "week to week" Wednesday.

Hilton suffered his injury in the fourth quarter of the Week 4 game against Houston and Doyle has been out since Week 2.

Safety Clayton Geathers, who suffered a neck injury and concussion against New England last week, is in the concussion protocol. The team is keeping a close eye on his neck, especially after he dealt with such an injury late in the 2016 season and part of last season.

"You have to take every precaution and look at it and consider everything," Reich said.

The Colts signed veteran safety Mike Mitchell on Tuesday as insurance at the position with Geathers and backup Matthias Farley (hamstring) dealing with injuries.

Quarterback Andrew Luck will have his fifth different starting lineup on the offensive line Sunday after the Colts placed veteran guard Matt Slauson on the injured reserve list. Slauson suffered two broken vertebrae in the third quarter against the Patriots.

"I'm mad at myself, looking back at it, because I continued to play after getting injured," Slauson said. "I didn't miss a snap. I didn't have any restrictions movement-wise, but I was having some feelings, some sensations in my body that you would not hope for. It was the dumbest thing I've ever done. I just wanted to be out there for my teammates."

The Colts could be getting help on the offensive line and in the backfield against the Jets. Left tackle Anthony Castonzo (hamstring) is in line to make his season debut and running back Marlon Mack (hamstring) could play just his second game this season. Offensive lineman Denzelle Good is also back with the team after taking time away following the death of his brother in South Carolina.