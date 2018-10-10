        <
          Mitchell Trubisky: Bears teammates won't let him play without arm sleeve

          3:38 PM ET
          Jeff DickersonESPN Staff Writer
          LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky isn't going to mess with success.

          And his Bears teammates won't let him, either.

          Trubisky confirmed on Wednesday that -- for the second straight game -- he intends to wear a compression sleeve on his right throwing arm when the Bears (3-1) face the Miami Dolphins (3-2) on Sunday.

          The last time Trubisky wore the sleeve, the second-year quarterback threw a career-best six touchdown passes in Chicago's 48-10 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 30.

          Trubisky explained the origin of the arm sleeve before Wednesday's practice.

          "I had a little cut on my arm a few weeks ago, and then it reopened in Arizona [in Week 3] on the first drive and was just gushing everywhere," Trubisky said. "And I didn't want that to happen [against the Bucs], and I covered it up. And then you play pretty well, some superstition, call it what you want. I also got a lot of threats that I have to wear it, so ..."

          Trubisky completed 19 of 26 passes for 354 yards and zero interceptions against the Bucs. Trubisky' s six touchdown passes are tied for the second most in a single game by a Bears quarterback in franchise history.

          "I'm going to keep it on," Trubisky added. "We'll see what the color is. But it feels comfortable, gives me a little more swag or whatever. Just go out there and do your thing with the arm sleeve. So we'll see."

