JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey is questionable for Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys because of knee soreness, another bit of bad news for a team that has been plagued by injuries over the past week.

However, the team did get a bit of good news Friday: Running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring) and nickelback D.J. Hayden (toe) ran on the side during Friday's light workout, and coach Doug Marrone said, "There's a chance those guys'll be able to play" against the Houston Texans on Oct. 21.

Ramsey was added to the injury report Thursday and was limited in practice Friday. Marrone said that Ramsey did not suffer an injury but is bothered by soreness. Ramsey participated in all the drills during the portion of Friday's workout open to the media; he was not wearing a brace or wrap on his knee; and the team is optimistic he will be able to play against the Cowboys.

"We're just going to monitor the situation as it goes," Marrone said.

Marrone said that Fournette, Hayden and cornerback Tre Herndon (hamstring) -- all of whom will miss Sunday's game -- running on the side was a great sign. Fournette hasn't played since the first half of Week 4 against the New York Jets and will have sat out four of the team's first six games after this weekend.

Hayden hasn't played since Week 2, and Herndon, who plays mainly special teams, did not play last week against the Kansas City Chiefs.

"I think next week we'll be good listing them as questionable," Marrone said. "There's a good chance those guys'll be able to play."

The Jaguars also won't have left tackle Josh Wells (groin) on Sunday and will start third-teamer Josh Walker. Tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins (core muscle) and running back Corey Grant (foot) were placed on injured reserve earlier in the week. Seferian-Jenkins is eligible to return after eight games.