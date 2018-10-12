Steve Young sees Jameis Winston's return going well after a bye week against a bad Falcons defense in Week 6. (0:38)

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Quinn ruled out running back Devonta Freeman and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay as they recover from injuries.

Freeman, who returned to action in Week 5 after missing three games with a right knee injury, suffered a foot injury last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Tevin Coleman is set to start in place of Freeman, with rookie Ito Smith as the backup.

Quinn expressed no concerns about Freeman's long-term health despite the two-time Pro Bowler dealing with various injuries throughout his five-year career, including multiple concussions.

"I think I'd be more inclined to say sometimes you have a shot of bad luck,'' Quinn said. "His knee feels really good. He's explosive and strong. [The foot injury] has nothing to do with that. ... More bummed for him than concerned. Bummed meaning injuries are a part of it whether you're running back or guard or linebacker. But I'm hopeful that it turns fast.''

Quinn hopes the running game gets going even without Freeman. The Falcons rank 26th in the NFL with an average of 89.2 rushing yards per game. The Buccaneers are fourth in rushing defense in allowing 87.8 rushing yards per game, but they have the league's worst pass defense in surrendering 358 passing yards per game.

Coleman has the Falcons' lone 100-yard rushing game this season with 107 yards on 16 carries in a Week 2 win over Carolina. Smith leads all running backs on the team with two rushing touchdowns.

Meanwhile, on defense, Jarrett is set to miss his second consecutive game. The Falcons had no sacks without him in the lineup last week and yielded 131 rushing yards. Rookie Deadrin Senat and veteran Terrell McClain started at the defensive tackle spots against the Steelers.

The 1-3 Falcons hope to end a three-game losing streak against the 2-2 Buccaneers, who are coming off a bye. Atlanta has won the last three matchups between the NFC South teams.