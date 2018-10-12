After a hot start, the Dolphins have lost two consecutive games, and the NFL Live crew expects the losing streak to continue this weekend in Miami. (0:42)

DAVIE, Fla. -- The Miami Dolphins got a big dose of good news Friday when left tackle Laremy Tunsil was cleared from the concussion protocol, and he'll be good to go Sunday vs. the Chicago Bears.

Tunsil practiced every day this week in some capacity.

The Dolphins have already lost two offensive line starters for the year due to injuries so getting Tunsil back in preparation for their battle against Khalil Mack and the Bears front is huge.

Tunsil said he suffered the concussion in the first quarter of the Dolphins 27-17 loss to the Bengals, but he didn't tell the team and tried to play through it. He told the Dolphins about his headache in the third quarter when the pain became too much.

"I tried to play through it and it got worse and worse," Tunsil said. It was his first ever concussion.

Miami was outscored 24-0, including two chaotic defensive touchdowns, in the fourth quarter of their loss at Cincinnati. Gase said the loss of Tunsil began the meltdown.

Mack will square off primarily with right tackle Ju'Wuan James, but the Bears moved Mack around some in their last game so Tunsil may get a shot.

"Khalil Mack is a great player, obviously everybody knows that, I'm looking forward to that matchup," Tunsil said.

More importantly, the Dolphins solidify one tackle spot and can add extra attention to helping James with Mack on Sunday.