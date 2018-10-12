Darren Woodson and Tedy Bruschi agree that Sam Darnold's Jets will get the best of Andrew Luck's Colts on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. (0:33)

The New York Jets will face the dangerous Andrew Luck on Sunday without two of their top three cornerbacks, Trumaine Johnson and Buster Skrine.

Skrine was ruled out Friday as he recovers from his fourth concussion since 2015. He likely will be replaced in his nickel role by rookie Parry Nickerson, who played extensively last week.

Johnson, listed as doubtful, is expected to miss his second straight game after injuring a quadriceps in practice. Darryl Roberts is the leading candidate to replace Johnson as a starting corner in the base defense, although Rashard Robinson could make his 2018 debut.

Robinson was inactive last week after serving a four-game suspension for violating the league's substance-abuse policy.

The timing isn't good for the Jets (2-3), who host the pass-happy Indianapolis Colts (1-4). Luck has attempted 245 passes, the most in league history over the first five games, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

"He looks like the same player," coach Todd Bowles said of Luck, alluding to the shoulder surgery that kept him out last season. "To not play that long and to come back and play the way he's been playing has been remarkable."

Bowles said he will make a game-day decision on running back Isaiah Crowell (ankle), who returned to practice Friday on a limited basis. Crowell, who has never missed a game in his five-year career, is questionable, but the Jets are cautiously optimistic about his chances. He set the franchise record with 219 rushing yards in last week's win over the Denver Broncos.

Defensive end Leonard Williams, who missed practice Thursday with a sore back, practiced Friday and will start against the Colts.