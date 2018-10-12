PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles coach Doug Pederson struck an optimistic tone when discussing the biceps injury to standout left tackle Jason Peters, while cautioning that all of the test results are not yet in.

"Early indication, I don't want to speculate too much, is positive," he said. "Kind of a day-to-day [situation] and I've just got to wait and make sure that all of the information is accurate."

Peters left the game early in the second half against the New York Giants Thursday after extending his arms to try and block a defender who was shooting the gap. The NFL Network reported that he tore his bicep, but that it's an injury he should be able to play through.

The 36-year-old Peters suffered a season-ending ACL and MCL injury last year, and this season has been playing through a quad strain. He was replaced in the lineup Thursday by Halapoulivaati Vaitai.

Right tackle Lane Johnson had to leave early as well after re-aggravating a high ankle sprain sustained last week against the Minnesota Vikings. Isaac Seumalo slid from guard to tackle when he went down.

Slot cornerback Sidney Jones, meanwhile, exited with a hamstring injury. Pederson described him as "week-to-week," a designation that typically means a player will miss time.

Rookie Avonte Maddox, who has been playing safety the past two weeks, is a candidate to replace Jones in the slot.